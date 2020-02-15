Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,302 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Constellation Brands worth $44,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $52,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $60,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.83. 1,373,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,020. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.52 and a 12-month high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.33%.

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,870,882.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,572 shares of company stock worth $8,329,985 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on STZ. Hanson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.61.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

