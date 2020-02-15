Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $40.80 Million Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 839,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,969 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of FirstEnergy worth $40,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, November 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.23. 2,453,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143,506. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.60. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.64 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.20.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

