Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 9,721 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.91% of Deckers Outdoor worth $42,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 315.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 231,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 175,513 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 519.4% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 146,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 122,983 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 139,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,528,000 after purchasing an additional 25,965 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 126,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,355,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 61.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 29,606 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.73.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,553,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total transaction of $151,144.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.56. The stock had a trading volume of 353,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,134. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 1 year low of $130.19 and a 1 year high of $203.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.22 and its 200 day moving average is $159.07.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $938.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.43 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

