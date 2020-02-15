Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by William Blair

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was upgraded by William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PRI. ValuEngine upgraded Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.33.

NYSE:PRI opened at $136.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.99 and a 200 day moving average of $125.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.34. Primerica has a 1-year low of $108.75 and a 1-year high of $138.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $530.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $268,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,311.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $401,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,790 shares in the company, valued at $3,585,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,237,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,274,000 after buying an additional 14,897 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,494,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,719,000 after buying an additional 144,495 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,625,000 after buying an additional 44,454 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 400,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,290,000 after buying an additional 100,503 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 57.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 307,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,146,000 after buying an additional 112,554 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

