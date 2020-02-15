PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) Trading Up 11.5%

Shares of PPDAI Group Inc – (NYSE:PPDF) were up 11.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.14, approximately 894,432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,167,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Separately, UBS Group raised PPDAI Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.80.

Get PPDAI Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $600.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.49.

PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. PPDAI Group had a net margin of 47.72% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPDF. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PPDAI Group during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in PPDAI Group by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in PPDAI Group by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 107,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 66,050 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in PPDAI Group by 1,088.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 121,625 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of PPDAI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $638,000. 14.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF)

PPDAI Group Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. The company offers standard, handy cash, consumption, and other loan products; and investment services to investors and institutional funding partners.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for PPDAI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPDAI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.