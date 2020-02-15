Polen Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 404,133 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.1% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $541,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,265,722,000 after purchasing an additional 31,372 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,794,323,000 after purchasing an additional 45,282 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,192,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,456,234,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,073,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,311,353,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the period. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $5.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,518.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,667. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,529.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1,040.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,435.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1,297.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,521.84.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.