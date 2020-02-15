Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $176.02.

A number of research firms recently commented on PXD. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $173.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $267,800.00. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $258,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,029.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,482 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,202 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PXD stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.23. 936,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,122. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $114.79 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

