Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Takes $65,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 275 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $240,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 27.4% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 72.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $3,802,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 4.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $273.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $19.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $289.79. 25,969,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,805,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.72 billion, a PE ratio of 64.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.14. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $294.97.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 27.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $470,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,020,510.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

