Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases New Position in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CFO Todd E. Cunfer bought 5,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.30 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at $856,624.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO C Scott Parker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $417,750.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 132,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,840.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 36,961 shares of company stock valued at $859,558. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SMPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Simply Good Foods stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.71. 690,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.88 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.70. Simply Good Foods Co has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

