Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Invests $41,000 in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KTB. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.39.

Kontoor Brands stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.87. 533,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,429. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.02 and a 200-day moving average of $37.03.

