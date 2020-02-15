Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 5,514 DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 9.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 8.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 126.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 6.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

DXPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

DXPE traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.38. 27,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,502. DXP Enterprises Inc has a twelve month low of $29.33 and a twelve month high of $45.66. The company has a market cap of $610.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.99.

In other DXP Enterprises news, VP Christopher T. Gregory sold 1,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $56,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at $993,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.