Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 3,800 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFT. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Triad Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

Shares of EFT stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $14.04. 84,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,761. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

