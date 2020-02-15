Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys New Shares in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Cigna by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 175,962 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,777 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cigna by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,354,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,344,347,000 after acquiring an additional 229,083 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $1,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cigna from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $252.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Cigna from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.05.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $2,476,629.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,214 shares in the company, valued at $21,550,818.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $1,515,811.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,862.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,545 shares of company stock valued at $10,612,704. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,077,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.43. Cigna Corp has a twelve month low of $141.95 and a twelve month high of $224.64. The company has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.29.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

