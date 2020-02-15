Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.31

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and traded as low as $11.25. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 23,648 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32.

Get Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 118,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III by 35.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 13,366 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III Company Profile (NYSE:PZC)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.