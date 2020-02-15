Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.31

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and traded as low as $11.25. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 23,648 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.
Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III Company Profile (NYSE:PZC)
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
Receive News & Ratings for Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.