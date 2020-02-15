Pico Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PICO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pico Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PICO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,800 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the January 15th total of 163,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PICO. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pico by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,089,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 136,656 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Pico by 475.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 38,831 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pico by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 901,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 27,473 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pico during the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Pico by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pico from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

PICO traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,342. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38. Pico has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $11.82.

Pico declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 50.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Pico

PICO Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

