Phore Hits One Day Volume of $285.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Phore has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $285.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0883 or 0.00000864 BTC on exchanges including Nanex, Cryptopia, IDAX and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Phore has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006598 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000135 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000147 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 20,125,088 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, IDAX and Nanex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

