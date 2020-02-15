Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.12-2.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45-4.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.48 billion.Perspecta also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.12-2.18 EPS.

Shares of PRSP traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,617,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,357. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.13. Perspecta has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRSP shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Perspecta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Perspecta from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perspecta from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Perspecta has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

