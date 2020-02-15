Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Perspecta updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.12-2.18 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.12-2.18 EPS.

PRSP stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. Perspecta has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $29.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Perspecta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Perspecta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Perspecta Company Profile

