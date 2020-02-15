Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Perspecta updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 2.12-2.18 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.12-2.18 EPS.
PRSP stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. Perspecta has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $29.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.13.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%.
Perspecta Company Profile
There is no company description available for Perspecta Inc
