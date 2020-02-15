PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.88-5.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.95.

PEP stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.99. 3,555,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,124,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $114.11 and a 1 year high of $147.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.23 and a 200-day moving average of $136.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.78%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Cfra increased their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on PepsiCo to and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.95.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

