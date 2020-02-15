Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,090 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Pennon Group (LON:PNN) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 740 ($9.73) to GBX 1,090 ($14.34) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 934 ($12.29) to GBX 974 ($12.81) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 875 ($11.51) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered Pennon Group to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 1,080 ($14.21) to GBX 1,170 ($15.39) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 979.40 ($12.88).

LON:PNN opened at GBX 1,173.50 ($15.44) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,079.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 899.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.18. Pennon Group has a 52-week low of GBX 693.40 ($9.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,147.50 ($15.09). The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a GBX 13.66 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.45%. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

