Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,990,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the January 15th total of 7,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of PENN traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $36.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,022,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,802. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $38.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 99.65, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average of $22.70.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from to in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

