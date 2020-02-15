Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,990,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the January 15th total of 7,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of PENN traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $36.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,022,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,802. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $38.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 99.65, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average of $22.70.
Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from to in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.43.
About Penn National Gaming
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.
