Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $276.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.22 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Pegasystems updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.20-0.20 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.20 EPS.

Shares of PEGA stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.88. 781,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,492. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.58. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $99.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

In other news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.27, for a total transaction of $540,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 299,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,145,764.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $46,635.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,835.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,849. Company insiders own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PEGA. BidaskClub raised Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.63.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

