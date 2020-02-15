Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $276.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.22 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Pegasystems updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.20-0.20 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.20 EPS.
Shares of PEGA stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.88. 781,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,492. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.58. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $99.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
In other news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.27, for a total transaction of $540,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 299,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,145,764.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $46,635.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,835.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,849. Company insiders own 52.37% of the company’s stock.
About Pegasystems
Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.
