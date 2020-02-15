Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for Safestore (LON:SAFE)

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Safestore (LON:SAFE) in a research note published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
SAFE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Safestore to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Safestore from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 870 ($11.44) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Numis Securities downgraded Safestore to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Safestore from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safestore presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 825 ($10.85).
LON SAFE opened at GBX 854 ($11.23) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 794.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 714.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 13.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86. Safestore has a 12 month low of GBX 571 ($7.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 832 ($10.94).
About Safestore
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
