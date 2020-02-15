Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for Safestore (LON:SAFE)

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Safestore (LON:SAFE) in a research note published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Safestore to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Safestore from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 870 ($11.44) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Numis Securities downgraded Safestore to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Safestore from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safestore presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 825 ($10.85).

Get Safestore alerts:

LON SAFE opened at GBX 854 ($11.23) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 794.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 714.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 13.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86. Safestore has a 12 month low of GBX 571 ($7.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 832 ($10.94).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This is an increase from Safestore’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio is 0.27%.

About Safestore

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.