Pedevco (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.39. Pedevco shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 32,556 shares trading hands.

Get Pedevco alerts:

In related news, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 29,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $46,647.42. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 20,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $33,789.90. Insiders acquired 77,536 shares of company stock worth $124,609 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pedevco by 2,017.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 20,172 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pedevco by 18.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 14,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Pedevco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000.

PEDEVCO Corp., doing business as Pacific Energy Development, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the United States. The company's principal asset is Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin asset comprising approximately 10,961 net acres located in the Weld county, Colorado.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Pedevco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pedevco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.