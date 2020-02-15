PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from PBF Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PBF Logistics has raised its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. PBF Logistics has a payout ratio of 96.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect PBF Logistics to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.2%.

Shares of PBF Logistics stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.89. PBF Logistics has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $23.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.73 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 79.56% and a net margin of 29.48%. PBF Logistics’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PBF Logistics will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PBFX shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PBF Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

