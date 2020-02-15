PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PBF. ValuEngine cut PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 target price on PBF Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

PBF opened at $29.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.56. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $36.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.37.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 82,355 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $2,585,947.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,616,569 shares of company stock worth $107,875,896. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 206,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 130,169 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,396,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 14,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $4,586,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

