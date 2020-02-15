Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at KeyCorp

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub lowered Patrick Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Patrick Industries from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Patrick Industries from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Patrick Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Shares of Patrick Industries stock traded down $1.60 on Friday, reaching $61.41. 270,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,641. Patrick Industries has a one year low of $32.98 and a one year high of $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.87 and a 200 day moving average of $47.11.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.56 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 26,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,377,373.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $606,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 605,329 shares in the company, valued at $36,725,310.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,087 shares of company stock worth $5,327,618 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PATK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 554.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 458.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.