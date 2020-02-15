PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.14

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and traded as low as $1.05. PASSUR Aerospace shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered PASSUR Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24.

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc, a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It offers data aggregation and consolidation, information, decision support, predictive analytics, collaborative solutions, and professional services to airlines, airports, governments, and business aviation companies.

