Partnerre (NYSE:PRE.PH) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.19

Partnerre Ltd (NYSE:PRE.PH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.19 and traded as high as $27.44. Partnerre shares last traded at $27.39, with a volume of 24,158 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.19.

Partnerre Company Profile (NYSE:PRE.PH)

PartnerRe Ltd. is the holding company engaged in the international reinsurance and insurance business. The Company operates in three segments: Non-life, Life and Health, and Corporate and Other. The Non-life segment’s operations are classified as North America, Global (Non-U.S.) Property and Casualty (Global (Non-U.S.) P&C), Global Specialty and Catastrophe.

