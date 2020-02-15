Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of PKOH stock opened at $29.64 on Thursday. Park-Ohio has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $38.77. The company has a market capitalization of $378.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $33,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,704,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

