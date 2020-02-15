Oxford BioMedica’s (OXB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB) in a report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of OXB traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 657 ($8.64). The stock had a trading volume of 16,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,890,000. The firm has a market cap of $504.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.64. Oxford BioMedica has a 12 month low of GBX 461.50 ($6.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 793 ($10.43). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 653.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 610.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.21.

In related news, insider Lorenzo Tallarigo bought 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 569 ($7.48) per share, for a total transaction of £2,674.30 ($3,517.89). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,330 shares of company stock valued at $802,135.

Oxford BioMedica Company Profile

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

