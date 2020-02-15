Oxbow Advisors LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,923 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,046,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,456,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911,686 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,877,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,049,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,817 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,855,405 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $110,169,000 after acquiring an additional 488,477 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,764,529 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $92,118,000 after acquiring an additional 18,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,498,255 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $85,602,000 after acquiring an additional 210,146 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HAL opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of -17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HAL. Scotiabank raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

