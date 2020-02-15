Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $917,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Resources and Commodities were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Resources and Commodities in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 6 Meridian boosted its position in BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 15.1% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 175,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 22,999 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 171.2% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 292,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 184,373 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 14.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 18.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 123,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 19,211 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BCX opened at $7.69 on Friday. BlackRock Resources and Commodities has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $8.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%.

BlackRock Resources and Commodities Company Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

