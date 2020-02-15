Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $562,000 Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $5,956,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,394,528.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $531,052.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,949,278.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,001 shares of company stock worth $15,342,770. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $144.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $146.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 71.09% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Cfra upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

