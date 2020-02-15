Oxbow Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 119.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,983 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after purchasing an additional 887,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,567,161,000 after purchasing an additional 157,055 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,810,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,881,292,000 after purchasing an additional 91,217 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,953,887 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,841,000 after purchasing an additional 141,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,079,637 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,127,000,000 after purchasing an additional 972,817 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,793 shares of company stock worth $21,169,089. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $379.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $347.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.39. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $249.10 and a fifty-two week high of $379.83.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.28.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.