Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Osisko Gold Ltd is a mining company which is engaged in exploration and mining for gold and other precious metals. Osisko Gold Ltd is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on OR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. CIBC downgraded Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $15.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank of Canada upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.54.

OR opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of -0.08. Osisko gold royalties has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $13.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 79,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 85,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

