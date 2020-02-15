Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIO. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,332,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,061,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 37.9% in the third quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 194,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,821,000 after buying an additional 53,569 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,160,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,950,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $609,803,000 after buying an additional 22,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $403.63 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.38 and a 12 month high of $404.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.12). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 76.08%. The company had revenue of $624.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

