Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPWR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,406,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $598,366,000 after buying an additional 168,988 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 53,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $10,115,000. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.38.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $191.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.16. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.84 and a 12-month high of $193.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.62.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 63.24%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.65, for a total transaction of $147,909.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,172,597.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 329,690 shares of company stock worth $58,795,886 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

