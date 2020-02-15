Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 44,801 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 190.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,801 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Textron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 18,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Textron by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

TXT stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.30 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Textron had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Textron from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Textron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.13.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

