Opticomm (ASX:OPC) Stock Price Up 2%

Opticomm Limited (ASX:OPC) rose 2% on Friday . The company traded as high as A$4.60 ($3.26) and last traded at A$4.55 ($3.23), approximately 23,091 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.46 ($3.16).

The company has a market cap of $473.54 million and a PE ratio of 21.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03.

About Opticomm (ASX:OPC)

OptiComm Ltd, a licensed carrier and wholesale network infrastructure operator, designs, builds, operates, and maintains fixed-line access and fiber-based telecommunications networks servicing residential, commercial, and retail developments within Australia. It operates through two segments, Network Operations and Construction.

