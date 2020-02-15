ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,734,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,644,664,000 after buying an additional 1,793,003 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,142,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,608,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,686,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,512,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,477,000 after buying an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,275,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,993,000 after buying an additional 119,618 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $76.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,397,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.13 and a 1 year high of $77.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.42. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 134.53%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Wolfe Research cut ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

