Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Omega Flex stock traded down $5.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.50. 17,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,077. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.92. Omega Flex has a 12 month low of $63.64 and a 12 month high of $119.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $863.04 million, a PE ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 0.74.
Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter.
Omega Flex Company Profile
Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.
