OM (ASX:OMH) Shares Down 3.7%

OM Holdings Limited (ASX:OMH)’s stock price was down 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$0.40 ($0.28) and last traded at A$0.40 ($0.28), approximately 1,535,347 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.41 ($0.29).

The company has a market cap of $291.76 million and a PE ratio of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.54.

About OM (ASX:OMH)

OM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in mining, smelting, trading, and marketing ores and ferroalloys. The company operates through Mining, Smelting, and Marketing and Trading segments. It owns Bootu Creek manganese mine located in the Northern territory of Australia. The company also provides manganese ferroalloys, ferrosilicon, and manganese sinter ore.

