Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.50.

OKTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Okta from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total value of $110,798.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,051.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.49, for a total value of $5,974,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,540 shares in the company, valued at $7,233,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,922 shares of company stock worth $34,338,836. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Okta by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC grew its position in Okta by 8.0% during the third quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Okta by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Okta by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.03. 1,162,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,449. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.55 and a beta of 0.97. Okta has a 1-year low of $70.44 and a 1-year high of $141.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.25.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.88 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 53.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Okta will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

