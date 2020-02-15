Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.50.
OKTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Okta from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th.
In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total value of $110,798.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,051.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.49, for a total value of $5,974,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,540 shares in the company, valued at $7,233,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,922 shares of company stock worth $34,338,836. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Okta stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.03. 1,162,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,449. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.55 and a beta of 0.97. Okta has a 1-year low of $70.44 and a 1-year high of $141.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.25.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.88 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 53.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Okta will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Okta Company Profile
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.
