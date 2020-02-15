OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Given a C$4.00 Price Target at Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$4.00 price target on OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on OceanaGold and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cormark reduced their target price on OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.29.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

OGC opened at C$2.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 125.00. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of C$2.12 and a 52-week high of C$4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.94.

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.