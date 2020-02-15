Oakbrook Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,114,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,940,000 after purchasing an additional 234,697 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,151,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,714,000 after purchasing an additional 102,703 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,955,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,886,000 after purchasing an additional 164,091 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,793,000 after purchasing an additional 272,758 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,244,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,099,000 after buying an additional 173,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.77.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $102.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $78.45 and a 12 month high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,807.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 3,607 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $357,886.54. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,908 shares of company stock valued at $22,176,673. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

