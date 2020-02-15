Oakbrook Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Oakbrook Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,828,000 after purchasing an additional 128,853 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 837,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,191,000 after purchasing an additional 151,257 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 733,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,653,000 after purchasing an additional 126,745 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 429,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 19.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 388,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,813,000 after purchasing an additional 62,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYB opened at $82.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1 year low of $68.61 and a 1 year high of $98.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.71 and its 200 day moving average is $86.72.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.44.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

