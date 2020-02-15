Oakbrook Investments LLC Buys 4,200 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 10,348.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,042,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,999,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,804 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 345.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,699,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,277 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 29.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,051,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,182,000 after acquiring an additional 919,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,608,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,945,000 after acquiring an additional 780,800 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,003,415 shares in the company, valued at $20,911,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $102,096.00. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.14. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.58.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MPW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $22.00 target price on Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.59.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

