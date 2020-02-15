NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,160,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the January 15th total of 7,220,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,844,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.08. 1,840,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,582,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 161.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.60. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $85.38 and a 52 week high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,011,868.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at $229,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.71.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

