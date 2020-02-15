NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the lowest is $1.72. NXP Semiconductors reported earnings per share of $1.95 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year earnings of $8.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.86 to $8.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $10.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NXP Semiconductors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.71.

Shares of NXPI opened at $137.08 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $85.38 and a 52 week high of $139.59. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,011,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.